4 May 2025 Build 18340310 Edited 4 May 2025 – 22:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Fixes:

  • Fixed loading screen issue;

  • Fixed issue where player could not sell furniture;

  • Fixed issue where player could not move furniture;

  • Fixed issue where player could not interact with checkout;

  • Fixed issue where player could not enter checkout mode even though an employee was working on it;

  • Fixed issue where ESC or BuildingMenu was opened while in checkout;

  • Fixed issue where player character would be visible when entering checkout mode;

  • Fixed issue where checkout character would be active when exiting checkout;

  • Fixed issue where key information in the center left corner of which keys to use when building;

Thanks to everyone who contributed to these massive fixes, keep reporting ːghlolː
