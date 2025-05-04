**
Fixes:
**
-
Fixed loading screen issue;
-
Fixed issue where player could not sell furniture;
-
Fixed issue where player could not move furniture;
-
Fixed issue where player could not interact with checkout;
-
Fixed issue where player could not enter checkout mode even though an employee was working on it;
-
Fixed issue where ESC or BuildingMenu was opened while in checkout;
-
Fixed issue where player character would be visible when entering checkout mode;
-
Fixed issue where checkout character would be active when exiting checkout;
-
Fixed issue where key information in the center left corner of which keys to use when building;
Thanks to everyone who contributed to these massive fixes, keep reporting ːghlolː
