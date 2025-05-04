**

Fixed loading screen issue;

Fixed issue where player could not sell furniture;

Fixed issue where player could not move furniture;

Fixed issue where player could not interact with checkout;

Fixed issue where player could not enter checkout mode even though an employee was working on it;

Fixed issue where ESC or BuildingMenu was opened while in checkout;

Fixed issue where player character would be visible when entering checkout mode;

Fixed issue where checkout character would be active when exiting checkout;