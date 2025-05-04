Hey everyone! 👋
I’m Renan, dev of Backroom Beyond, and here’s what’s fresh in the game:
🔸 Carry boxes? Now you can!
Before, you could only push them—now you can lift and carry them. More puzzle-solving freedom!
🔸 The shovel’s gone…
Yep, it’s been removed, but you might find a funny nod to it somewhere. 😉
🔸 New puzzles in early levels!
Challenges with glowing orbs to test your creativity.
🔸 10 extra levels for veterans!
Already beat the game? Find Level 41 in the Stage Select Menu for 10 brand-new levels!
Thanks for your support! Drop feedback in the comments. See you next update! 🎮✨
Changed files in this update