 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 4 May 2025 Build 18340242 Edited 4 May 2025 – 22:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey everyone! 👋

I’m Renan, dev of Backroom Beyond, and here’s what’s fresh in the game:

🔸 Carry boxes? Now you can!
Before, you could only push them—now you can lift and carry them. More puzzle-solving freedom!

🔸 The shovel’s gone…
Yep, it’s been removed, but you might find a funny nod to it somewhere. 😉

🔸 New puzzles in early levels!
Challenges with glowing orbs to test your creativity.

🔸 10 extra levels for veterans!
Already beat the game? Find Level 41 in the Stage Select Menu for 10 brand-new levels!

Thanks for your support! Drop feedback in the comments. See you next update! 🎮✨

Changed files in this update

Depot 2062821
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link