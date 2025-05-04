Hey everybody!

This update is very, very minor, but I felt it was important to put something out so you know the project is still active. The majority of my free time last month was spent on a side project which is finished now, so the next update will have more content and come out much sooner!

Version 0.8F adds a new menu after finishing a local game which includes options to play again, save a replay (which was moved from the game stats screen), or go to the player/game settings. It also updates the appearance of the Steam leaderboards for Classic mode: ranks are always centered so they don't get shifted when the name and score take up 2 lines, and custom leaderboard colors are only applied to player names instead of also being applied to the ranks and scores.

Next up, I'll be improving the balance of Polymino's loadouts and adding some new abilities suggested by players. Stay tuned!