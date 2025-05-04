🔥
Patch 3.44 Update Notes
🔥
This update adds quality-of-life improvements, buffs to underperforming classes, and a brand-new class for players to unlock! Read on for the full breakdown:
🆕
New Features & Improvements
-- New Class: Succubus! Unlock her by defeating boss level 1,500 with 3 different classes. She summons up to 5 flying heads to aid her in battle.
-- Class selection screens now feature class previews and progress bars showing how close you are to unlocking locked classes.
-- New Steam statistics and achievements have been added.
-- You can now re-roll token selections using reroll charges (start with 1, gain more as you play).
-- Added a "Randomize" button to re-seed your random number generator in-game — for those who feel a bit unlucky!
-- Loot now has a "primary stat" focus, adding variety and clarity to item roles.
🎯
Balance & Gameplay Tweaks
-- Dark Benediction now resets its timer if triggered while already active.
-- Increased proc chances for multiple class abilities:
• Fallen Angel: Dark Benediction → 7.5%
• Ranger: Double Attack → 15%
• Countess: Blood Fusion → 15%
• Necromancer: Unholy Companion → 7.5%
• Monk: Evade → 10%
• Flaming Monk: Evade → 15%
• Paladin: Damage Reflection → 200% (was 100%)
-- Token randomization improved to reduce duplicate options.
-- Notification system optimized to reduce lag when massive quantities are triggered.
-- Fixed a crash bug related to clicking the Boss Portal on locked maps.
🧠
Developer’s Note
Artifacts are intended to boost early-game power but aren’t designed to replace your full gear loadout. Keep mixing and matching for the best results!
⚠️ As always, while Patch 3.44 fixes several major issues and introduces exciting new content, there may still be bugs lurking. Please report anything odd or broken directly to me. Thanks for playing!
