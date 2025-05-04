Hey everyone! Super excited to release this update, its a culmination of a ton of improvements over the past month that really elevates the experience.

Also, while I'm here, let me address the elephant in the room, new levels. We are hard at work on new levels and plan to release multiple in the next major update! Expect it to take a couple of months but we think you all will really enjoy the new content! In the mean time, we will be working to constantly improve the game, releasing regular updates.

Change List:

Improvements:

Improved Low Settings Performance by up to 2-4x!

Improved Medium Settings Performance by 20-30%

Added Extra Inventory Row

Dramatically Improved Controller Feel/Experience

Added Traditional Chinese, Spain Spanish, Portugal Portuguese and Hungarian

Add Vignette Tied to Sanity Heartbeat

Improved Feel of Item Hitboxes

Improved Network Performance in Multiplayer Games

Remove Bandages from Loot Table if Solo

Revamped Objectives UI

Increase Player Names Outline Amount

Enable Nvidia Reflex to Reduce Input Latency

Updated DLSS

Various Visual Improvements

Bug Fixes:

Fix Items not Being Cleared after Dying in Purgatory

Potential Fix for Voice Chat Sometimes being Non Spatialized

Fixed Bugs with Sometimes Being Unable to Control Your Player On Spawn

Fixed Issues with Dragging Items in Inventory Being Off, Especially when Windowed

Fix Bug that Made the Mouse Unresponsive on Load unless Alt + Enter was Pressed

Overhauled Player Init Sequence, Should Fix Lots of Bugs Related to Network Latency and Make Things More Responsive

Fix Bugs with Entities Grabbing Players in Bad Latency Environments

Fixed Light Turn off Sounds Not Playing in 0 and 1

Fixed Inventory/UI Sometimes not Working After Going to a New Level

Fix Crash when there are More than 6 Players in a game. This may be a mistake.

Various Crash Fixes

Level 0:

Lowered Bacteria Peripheral Vision by 30%

Non Objective Related Events Will No Longer Repeat Until that Objective is Completed. Avoids getting two blackouts in a row when all you need is an alarm, vice versa.

Fixed Bacteria Searching for a Player After it Killed them

Level Fun:

Overhauled Parkour Area

Improved Carpet, Foam Tile, and Bounce House Materials

Expanded Starting Area to Teach About Exit Locators

Made Music Timer Reset Upon Player Entry in the Warehouse

Lowered Exit Locator Cost to 2 Coins

Add Exit Locator to Every Level Fun Door

Small Bug Fixes

Minor Environmental Tweaks

Level 2:

Tweak Pipe Sounds

Fix Issue That Caused Stutters When Walking Against the Pipes If Host is on Low Settings and the Client is Not

Scratcher Searches More Randomly Now

Fixed Scratcher Bug Where it Would Pause in front of Lockers

Level 3:

Added Clump Jump scare

Improved Clump Animations, Fingers Now Move

Improved Graphics Quality

Added Lights to Generator

Made Hitbox Larger for Jail Doors

Guarantee 1 Gas Canister Per Hub

Make Fuses Spawning in Hub More Predictable

Moved Wires Next to Terminals

Lowered Clump Hearing Range by 20% and Increased Jail Door Noise by 20%

Made it More Difficult for Clump to Grab You

Fixed Clump Spawning into Stairs

Fix Bugs with Repairing Wires + Fuses

Level 4:

Made Level 33% Smaller if Solo

Added Environmental Enhancements

Level 6:

Major Performance Improvements

Level 37: