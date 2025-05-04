Hey everyone! Super excited to release this update, its a culmination of a ton of improvements over the past month that really elevates the experience.
Also, while I'm here, let me address the elephant in the room, new levels. We are hard at work on new levels and plan to release multiple in the next major update! Expect it to take a couple of months but we think you all will really enjoy the new content! In the mean time, we will be working to constantly improve the game, releasing regular updates.
Change List:
Improvements:
Improved Low Settings Performance by up to 2-4x!
Improved Medium Settings Performance by 20-30%
Added Extra Inventory Row
Dramatically Improved Controller Feel/Experience
Added Traditional Chinese, Spain Spanish, Portugal Portuguese and Hungarian
Add Vignette Tied to Sanity Heartbeat
Improved Feel of Item Hitboxes
Improved Network Performance in Multiplayer Games
Remove Bandages from Loot Table if Solo
Revamped Objectives UI
Increase Player Names Outline Amount
Enable Nvidia Reflex to Reduce Input Latency
Updated DLSS
Various Visual Improvements
Bug Fixes:
Fix Items not Being Cleared after Dying in Purgatory
Potential Fix for Voice Chat Sometimes being Non Spatialized
Fixed Bugs with Sometimes Being Unable to Control Your Player On Spawn
Fixed Issues with Dragging Items in Inventory Being Off, Especially when Windowed
Fix Bug that Made the Mouse Unresponsive on Load unless Alt + Enter was Pressed
Overhauled Player Init Sequence, Should Fix Lots of Bugs Related to Network Latency and Make Things More Responsive
Fix Bugs with Entities Grabbing Players in Bad Latency Environments
Fixed Light Turn off Sounds Not Playing in 0 and 1
Fixed Inventory/UI Sometimes not Working After Going to a New Level
Fix Crash when there are More than 6 Players in a game. This may be a mistake.
Various Crash Fixes
Level 0:
Lowered Bacteria Peripheral Vision by 30%
Non Objective Related Events Will No Longer Repeat Until that Objective is Completed. Avoids getting two blackouts in a row when all you need is an alarm, vice versa.
Fixed Bacteria Searching for a Player After it Killed them
Level Fun:
Overhauled Parkour Area
Improved Carpet, Foam Tile, and Bounce House Materials
Expanded Starting Area to Teach About Exit Locators
Made Music Timer Reset Upon Player Entry in the Warehouse
Lowered Exit Locator Cost to 2 Coins
Add Exit Locator to Every Level Fun Door
Small Bug Fixes
Minor Environmental Tweaks
Level 2:
Tweak Pipe Sounds
Fix Issue That Caused Stutters When Walking Against the Pipes If Host is on Low Settings and the Client is Not
Scratcher Searches More Randomly Now
Fixed Scratcher Bug Where it Would Pause in front of Lockers
Level 3:
Added Clump Jump scare
Improved Clump Animations, Fingers Now Move
Improved Graphics Quality
Added Lights to Generator
Made Hitbox Larger for Jail Doors
Guarantee 1 Gas Canister Per Hub
Make Fuses Spawning in Hub More Predictable
Moved Wires Next to Terminals
Lowered Clump Hearing Range by 20% and Increased Jail Door Noise by 20%
Made it More Difficult for Clump to Grab You
Fixed Clump Spawning into Stairs
Fix Bugs with Repairing Wires + Fuses
Level 4:
Made Level 33% Smaller if Solo
Added Environmental Enhancements
Level 6:
- Major Performance Improvements
Level 37:
- Fix Splashing Sounds Playing In Doorways
