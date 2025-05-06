Hello Founders!

Update 2: Galactic Commerce is now live!

This update brings robot production and trading to the forefront of FOUNDRY and challenges you to build bigger and better than ever before, all while mastering the complexities of interstellar trade.

Watch the trailer here:

Patch notes:

Features:

Added Galactic Commerce: New Galaxy map: Procedurally generated galaxy on each fresh game start. Unlock galactic sectors and acquire trade licences to sell your robots to planets. Set up and manage supply routes between planets to distribute your robots. Buy and sell resources on the galactic market. Compete for market dominance against other companies. New Space Station Features: Dozens of new station upgrades. Spaceship Management: Buy spaceships of different types and assign them to various tasks. Establish trade routes to the galactic market. Sales Platform: Sell your products to casual customers. R&D Lab: Earn XP and levels on each produced robot and improve your products. Fuel Station: Produce your own spaceship fuel to supply your spaceships instead of buying it from the market. Many new robot types for you to build and sell. Choose your company name and logo. New Company Rank system: Increase your rank based on your lifetime earnings. New Shipping pad buildings to ship items between the space station and the planet. New station terminal building to contact the space station. Keep track of your finances on various accounting-related charts and tables. New feature that allows you to pay back your debts. New onboarding tasks. New quests from C3-BB. New research options to fit the commerce narrative. Countless balancing adjustments.

Pipe system 2.0: New and improved pipe flow simulation, including performance improvements.

Added new smart conveyor drag mode.

Added new starting planet option which affects which biome and resource distribution.

Added orbital uplink tool and space laser that can be used to terraform large areas.

Added lava caves and lava smelters.

Added new Tundra biome.

Added new jungle/sandy desert/forest critters.

Added new underwater decor/vegetation.

Add new freight elevator III/IV.

UI Visuals Rework: New Frames + Header Bar Visuals New Button Visuals New Dropdown Visuals New Scroll View Visuals New Slider Visuals



Bug Fixes:

Fixed data system settings copy not working for auto producers.

Fixed lods on several buildings.

Fixed issue with smoke sometimes going through floors.

Fixed an issue with loaders going to sleep when slots are soft locked.

Construction drones now appear as idle when you’re out of materials.

Fixed elevator lods.

Fixed error that could occur when using bulk demolish when connected to a dedicated server.

Fixed blast furnace sometimes not working correctly.

Fixed an issue where the character could fall through the terrain and then spawn in the sky.

Optimizations:

Optimized physics simulation.

Optimized particle systems by moving their simulation to the gpu.

Optimized loader animation effects.

Optimized cpu rendering cost of screen panels.

Optimized ship avoidance logic.

Optimized text rendering.

Optimized scene partition queries.

Optimized critter rendering/simulation.

Optimized chunk memory usage.

Optimized chunk render mesh creation.

Simulation will no longer run any more then twice per frame and will show a warning if the game is running below 30fps which would require more then two simulation ticks per frame.

Optimized autosave time and memory usage on large save files.

Optimized cpu rendering cost of several buildings including blast furnaces, screen panels, assemblers, greenhouses, electric arc furnaces, smelters, freight elevators, research stations, radio towers, logistic containers, greenhouses, transformers, conveyor balancers, construction warehouses, dissolvers, tanks, pipes, air intakes, hot air stoves, lights, burner generators, boilers, levers, elevators, turbines, assembly line producers/painters, fog volumes and all building buttons.

Improved streaming speed/reduced streaming cost of several buildings in the game.

Optimized several hitches that could occur when streaming objects.

Optimized texture memory usage of buildings/terrain/ui.

Improved texture streaming support.

Optimized critter animation memory usage.

Added additional texture streaming support to many buildings in the game.

Game simulation now slows down by default when a player is joining so that they don’t get stuck for minutes trying to catch up the simulation if loading the game takes a long time.

Misc:

Added a second desync check which forces the player to reconnect if the number of buildings doesn’t match between the client and server.

Added safe mode dialog on startup if any errors occurred in game while using mods.

Fixed issue that could prevent you from joining a multiplayer game that had been running for a while.

Added drag/rotation/zoom on all screens featuring 3d models(such as the space station screen).

Added mod versioning.

Fixed memory leak in mod kit.

Mod uploader now downloads the current version of mods when refreshing from workshop.

Fixed desync that could occur when triggering dynamite.

Dedicated server now saves on exit.

Upgraded Unity to 2022.3.51f1

There are a lot of new things in this update, so make sure you check it out!

You can also watch the latest dev stream here: https://youtube.com/live/prHy-9ZFfoM

