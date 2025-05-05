Major Changes
Updated the UI for resources
Added Colored Playmats accessibility option
Added support for disabling card styles in battles as an accessibility option
Added colorblind accessibility setting (affects only battles)
Added Large Battle Icons accessibility option (Phones automatically enable this)
Added Heroic Raids (and nerfed regular raids)
Added icons for quests, completed quests, and level counters
Card Changes
Changed Grove Arms's armor slot to Hands (from Wrist)
Added Full Art Old Photo card style
Changed Larial's draw effect to draw a single card (down from two)
Other Changes
Potentially fxed the multiplayer turn skip bug
Fixed cutouts on heroes
Fixed players or playmats being placed in the wrong location
Updated text colors for buffs and debuffs to be slightly less strong/confusing
Added warning for redrawing too fast or when the player has no mana
Bumped Tutorial 2's enemy hero health to 9
Adjusted collection quantity icons to be closer to the card itself to prevent confusion
