Added icons for quests, completed quests, and level counters

Added support for disabling card styles in battles as an accessibility option

Updated the UI for resources

Changed Larial's draw effect to draw a single card (down from two)

Changed Grove Arms's armor slot to Hands (from Wrist)

Potentially fxed the multiplayer turn skip bug

Fixed cutouts on heroes

Fixed players or playmats being placed in the wrong location

Updated text colors for buffs and debuffs to be slightly less strong/confusing

Added warning for redrawing too fast or when the player has no mana

Bumped Tutorial 2's enemy hero health to 9