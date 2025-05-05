 Skip to content

5 May 2025 Build 18340054 Edited 5 May 2025 – 08:33:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Major Changes

  • Updated the UI for resources

  • Added Colored Playmats accessibility option

  • Added support for disabling card styles in battles as an accessibility option

  • Added colorblind accessibility setting (affects only battles)

  • Added Large Battle Icons accessibility option (Phones automatically enable this)

  • Added Heroic Raids (and nerfed regular raids)

  • Added icons for quests, completed quests, and level counters

Card Changes

  • Changed Grove Arms's armor slot to Hands (from Wrist)

  • Added Full Art Old Photo card style

  • Changed Larial's draw effect to draw a single card (down from two)

Other Changes

  • Potentially fxed the multiplayer turn skip bug

  • Fixed cutouts on heroes

  • Fixed players or playmats being placed in the wrong location

  • Updated text colors for buffs and debuffs to be slightly less strong/confusing

  • Added warning for redrawing too fast or when the player has no mana

  • Bumped Tutorial 2's enemy hero health to 9

  • Adjusted collection quantity icons to be closer to the card itself to prevent confusion

Changed files in this update

Windows Windows Stable Depot 1470242
  • Loading history…
Linux Linux Stable Depot 1470243
  • Loading history…
