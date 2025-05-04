 Skip to content

4 May 2025 Build 18339992 Edited 4 May 2025 – 21:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Added cat npc to secret area, and ankhs to secret areas

  • Reduced hitbox on Set's lightning attack

  • Changed invisible walls in Set's fight to appear and remain so they're more obvious

  • Added a footbump adjustment for particular instances where player is barely touching a spike on top of lip of a wall. Instead of killing player, game corrects for this and slides the player down the wall.

