Added cat npc to secret area, and ankhs to secret areas
Reduced hitbox on Set's lightning attack
Changed invisible walls in Set's fight to appear and remain so they're more obvious
Added a footbump adjustment for particular instances where player is barely touching a spike on top of lip of a wall. Instead of killing player, game corrects for this and slides the player down the wall.
Patch 5/4/25
