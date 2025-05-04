(We recommend starting the game from scratch by creating a new character in each update for a few months, as we are just starting the build the game.)

1- We continued decorating and organized the Mine Level environments a bit more. Many things will be added to Mine, and there will be many more levels like it.

2- We added a new band of enemies.

3- Some incompatibilities are unfortunately present, and at some point, the game might come up with annoying bugs due to such incompatibilities of our game mechanics, some of which we outsource. Please bear with them as we are in an early access stage to determine and fix such issues. We will solve every issue soon.

4- We are working on some events/quests for Mine Levels that will make the game more enjoyable.

5- We are enlarging the Town and putting many new things into it. The Town will be much better soon.

6- We are working on removing the unnecessary appearances of health bars here and there. It is a bit of a thorny process, so please bear with us.

7- There might be annoying bugs. We will solve them soon. We know that when the character is stuck, it is highly frustrating and annoying. It is not entirely our fault. If one appears, we will solve it in collaboration with some experts of the game engine we use. Thank you for your patience.

8- You might experience problems if you try to create a character again and again on the same page. Character creation will be more convenient soon.