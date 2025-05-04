 Skip to content

4 May 2025 Build 18339910 Edited 4 May 2025 – 21:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello SCP-lovers!
We are working hard to improve the Pre-Alpha experience as we go forward.

Changes & fixes

  • Added debug option for stopping sun rotation

  • Made night-time brighter

  • Audio will no longer stack and cause lagspikes

  • Made breach alarm 3D

  • Default camera is now bound to the play area

  • Added temporary breach music

  • Forced SCP to have a containment cell when recontained, or they will be removed

  • Fixed navigation sometimes breaking when loading an existing save

  • Fixed human names (again)

