Hello SCP-lovers!
We are working hard to improve the Pre-Alpha experience as we go forward.
Changes & fixes
-
Added debug option for stopping sun rotation
-
Made night-time brighter
-
Audio will no longer stack and cause lagspikes
-
Made breach alarm 3D
-
Default camera is now bound to the play area
-
Added temporary breach music
-
Forced SCP to have a containment cell when recontained, or they will be removed
-
Fixed navigation sometimes breaking when loading an existing save
-
Fixed human names (again)
