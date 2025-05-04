 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
4 May 2025 Build 18339834 Edited 4 May 2025 – 20:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

We’ve made a small update to the game:
🐞 Fixed some tiny bugs to make things work better
🏆 Added 10 brand new achievements – can you unlock them all?

Thanks for playing and have fun! 😺

Changed files in this update

Depot 3679331
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link