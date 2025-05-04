Enhancements
-
If you have the Burning wheel Camping feature it will now show an icon located on the hero deck during matches
-
Many Text improvements
Bug Fixes
-
Ebony Mystic Dance Card “Twisting Sands : Draws a Card” now triggers properly
-
Repair the City quest will not be randomly selected with an Arch Villain of Overlord of the Wylds when doing a full random custom scenario
-
Doctor Altorans card The Cure should now give a wound to hand
-
Kharnins Battlewright card and Elithriel Moonvales Twilight Enchantment now properly trigger the Relic requirement for the Ritual of Warding and Retrieve the Relic quests.
-
In the campaign market Draught of Midnight now shows the proper card
-
Add Attack against rats would sometimes not trigger properly if there was a ratcatcher in play
-
Ratcatchers power Rat Signs should now function properly
-
Sasha Nobody Quits power will no longer increase the attack on some cards twice
-
Enhance Trade and Enhance Warfare opportunities should now show up the proper frequency in the campaign market
-
Enhance Trade and Enhance Warfare opportunities should no longer wound one of your campaign heroes when purchased
Changed files in this update