Enhancements

If you have the Burning wheel Camping feature it will now show an icon located on the hero deck during matches

Bug Fixes

Ebony Mystic Dance Card “Twisting Sands : Draws a Card” now triggers properly

Repair the City quest will not be randomly selected with an Arch Villain of Overlord of the Wylds when doing a full random custom scenario

Doctor Altorans card The Cure should now give a wound to hand

Kharnins Battlewright card and Elithriel Moonvales Twilight Enchantment now properly trigger the Relic requirement for the Ritual of Warding and Retrieve the Relic quests.

In the campaign market Draught of Midnight now shows the proper card

Add Attack against rats would sometimes not trigger properly if there was a ratcatcher in play

Ratcatchers power Rat Signs should now function properly

Sasha Nobody Quits power will no longer increase the attack on some cards twice

Enhance Trade and Enhance Warfare opportunities should now show up the proper frequency in the campaign market