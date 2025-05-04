 Skip to content

4 May 2025 Build 18339799
Update notes via Steam Community

Enhancements

  • If you have the Burning wheel Camping feature it will now show an icon located on the hero deck during matches

  • Many Text improvements

Bug Fixes

  • Ebony Mystic Dance Card “Twisting Sands : Draws a Card” now triggers properly

  • Repair the City quest will not be randomly selected with an Arch Villain of Overlord of the Wylds when doing a full random custom scenario

  • Doctor Altorans card The Cure should now give a wound to hand

  • Kharnins Battlewright card and Elithriel Moonvales Twilight Enchantment now properly trigger the Relic requirement for the Ritual of Warding and Retrieve the Relic quests.

  • In the campaign market Draught of Midnight now shows the proper card

  • Add Attack against rats would sometimes not trigger properly if there was a ratcatcher in play

  • Ratcatchers power Rat Signs should now function properly

  • Sasha Nobody Quits power will no longer increase the attack on some cards twice

  • Enhance Trade and Enhance Warfare opportunities should now show up the proper frequency in the campaign market

  • Enhance Trade and Enhance Warfare opportunities should no longer wound one of your campaign heroes when purchased

