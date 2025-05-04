Hello!

Today I arrive with a small fix to the Manufacturing pains that have been reported. We have heard your feedback on the manufacturing and we are working towards a more interesting manufacturing future, one that has more optimizations, options and requires less planning. For the time being we hope this solution offers some reprieve.

You can now go to Settings -> Gameplay and set a multiplier for Manufacture Time from 1 to 10x decreasing the time it takes for machines to process any recipe up to ten times.

Hopefully this improves the experience for now, until we can offer something more interesting and balanced.

Cube Corp wishes you a prosperous day!