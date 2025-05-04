 Skip to content

4 May 2025 Build 18339682
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Some art and locale fixes

  • Bren suppression fire modifier on brens now 6x instead of 4x

  • TH tank commander now has 50% chance to die inside tank (up from 20%)

  • Fixed a bug with vet 5 accidentially giving -85% cooldown and reload to assault grenadiers (instead of -15%)

  • Fixed an bug with the eviction upgrade reverting gun to 75mm on an upgunned T34

  • Fixed a bug with rapid reload not working on maxim hmgs

  • Panzer 38T veterancy requirements increased

  • Vet 3 on grenadiers now gives +1 grenade use (matching US riflemen)

  • Vet 5 on LEFH now correctly applis -25% barrage cooldown

  • Storm Tactics sprint cooldown reduction reduced to 30s (from 45)

  • T70 gun penetration vs hummel increased to 1 (from 0.4)

Changed files in this update

Europe in Ruins: Reinforcements Content Depot 664261
  • Loading history…
