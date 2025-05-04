-
Some art and locale fixes
-
Bren suppression fire modifier on brens now 6x instead of 4x
-
TH tank commander now has 50% chance to die inside tank (up from 20%)
-
Fixed a bug with vet 5 accidentially giving -85% cooldown and reload to assault grenadiers (instead of -15%)
-
Fixed an bug with the eviction upgrade reverting gun to 75mm on an upgunned T34
-
Fixed a bug with rapid reload not working on maxim hmgs
-
Panzer 38T veterancy requirements increased
-
Vet 3 on grenadiers now gives +1 grenade use (matching US riflemen)
-
Vet 5 on LEFH now correctly applis -25% barrage cooldown
-
Storm Tactics sprint cooldown reduction reduced to 30s (from 45)
-
T70 gun penetration vs hummel increased to 1 (from 0.4)
Patch 0.65.1
