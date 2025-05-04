Features
-
Checkpoint Respawns
-
Much easier to continue the building or racing if you managed to crash
-
Available in both Single and Multiplayer! 🧍♂️👥
-
-
Racer Checkpoints reworked
-
Smoother Finish entry
- The ugly full-stop finishes are gone. Its a small thing to change but now reaching the finish is much more enjoyable ✨
-
Switch to Steam Leaderboards
- Your best time for each level will be uploaded to the Steam Leaderboard once you open the new version of the game 📈
-
Customization
-
A first version of Rewards is here 🎉
-
Check out what you already unlocked and equip new Colors and racer Models in the Customization Screen
-
Fixes
-
Track should not block Builder Camera anymore when doing a loop
-
Racer is now longer able to miss the finish
Known issues
- If you already got all stars for a level, the rewards might no unlock for you in this playtest version
Changed files in this update