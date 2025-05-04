 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
4 May 2025 Build 18339645 Edited 4 May 2025 – 20:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Features

  • Checkpoint Respawns

    • Much easier to continue the building or racing if you managed to crash

    • Available in both Single and Multiplayer! 🧍‍♂️👥

  • Racer Checkpoints reworked

  • Smoother Finish entry

    • The ugly full-stop finishes are gone. Its a small thing to change but now reaching the finish is much more enjoyable ✨

  • Switch to Steam Leaderboards

    • Your best time for each level will be uploaded to the Steam Leaderboard once you open the new version of the game 📈

  • Customization

    • A first version of Rewards is here 🎉

    • Check out what you already unlocked and equip new Colors and racer Models in the Customization Screen

Fixes

  • Track should not block Builder Camera anymore when doing a loop

  • Racer is now longer able to miss the finish

Known issues

  • If you already got all stars for a level, the rewards might no unlock for you in this playtest version

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2731221
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 2731222
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link