4 May 2025 Build 18339634
Update notes

  • Fixed a bug with Pocket Pet when activating while no cards in hand (the discarded card got stuck in hand)

  • Fixed a bug with unlocking new cards (via Fuse event) on the mountain, the displayed unlocked card would not properly show.

  • Updated settings to default to 240 FPS limit for new players (backup in case V-Sync is not working, and uncapped FPS crashes the computer)

  • Updated Chinese localized name for Arm Wrestler

