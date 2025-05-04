-
Fixed a bug with Pocket Pet when activating while no cards in hand (the discarded card got stuck in hand)
-
Fixed a bug with unlocking new cards (via Fuse event) on the mountain, the displayed unlocked card would not properly show.
-
Updated settings to default to 240 FPS limit for new players (backup in case V-Sync is not working, and uncapped FPS crashes the computer)
-
Updated Chinese localized name for Arm Wrestler
Bug Fixes 04. May 25
