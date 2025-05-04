 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 4 May 2025 Build 18339620 Edited 4 May 2025 – 20:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

PathUp! just leveled up — and so can you. With the latest update, the game now offers three distinct difficulty modes tailored for every type of player:

✦ Easy Mode – a smooth journey with 12 checkpoints

✦ Medium Mode – a real challenge with just 5 checkpoints

✦ Hard Mode – for true masters: only 1 checkpoint

Every climb is a test. Every mistake matters. Whether you want a relaxing experience or a nerve-wracking thrill, PathUp! now adapts to your playstyle.

🚀 The update is live! Download now and see how far you can go.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3466311
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link