PathUp! just leveled up — and so can you. With the latest update, the game now offers three distinct difficulty modes tailored for every type of player:

✦ Easy Mode – a smooth journey with 12 checkpoints

✦ Medium Mode – a real challenge with just 5 checkpoints

✦ Hard Mode – for true masters: only 1 checkpoint

Every climb is a test. Every mistake matters. Whether you want a relaxing experience or a nerve-wracking thrill, PathUp! now adapts to your playstyle.

🚀 The update is live! Download now and see how far you can go.