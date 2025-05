Balancing

Skin Stealer

Reworked to slightly reduce the difficulty in levels where it appears. Its pursuit AI and attack timings have been adjusted for a more manageable challenge.

User Interface

Fixed various display issues in the HUD and loading screens.

PDA

Signal Screen Feedback

If the target has not yet been located, the PDA now clearly displays “Target not located” on the signal screen until the antenna is deployed near the extraction NPC.