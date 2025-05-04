Hello, dear Pixelians!

First of all, a huge thank you to everyone who took the time to report bugs and issues that affected your experience.

While bugs are sometimes unavoidable, they should never disrupt your enjoyment, so we rolled up our sleeves and tackled those pesky troublemakers. 🐞

Now, let’s take a look at what’s been fixed and improved in this update:

BUG FIXES

🎓 Graduation Bug Fixed:

The issue preventing graduation from Pixelian Academy is now resolved! If you're playing on an existing save where the bug occurred, just head over to the college, talk to the headmaster, and interact with him to graduate. If you’re starting a new game, everything should work as expected without any action needed.

📘 Quest Fixes & Progression:

The quest requiring you to raise any skill to 15 is now working correctly and should auto-complete if conditions are met.

The Roughnecks' quest to defeat someone has been fixed.

The Dream Task “Reach 100 Crime” now tracks progress accurately.

Previously, aspiring criminals were losing 24 Crime points daily, making it hard to progress. We've rebalanced this. Crime now decreases by a random amount between 1 and 7 each day.

You can now play Digital Keyboards directly from your inventory.

Character walk and run speeds increased by 10%.

Previously, accessing the Basketball Arena required Prestige Level 10, even if the Coach had invited you. Now, once you receive an invitation, you’ll be allowed in right away, no Prestige requirement needed.

You can now make hospital payments using your Credit Card.

The issue with increasing Credit Card limits is fixed. You can now spend 25 Prestige Points to boost your limit by 2,500P.

🍅 Ketchup Crisis Solved:

Turns out, ketchup had mysteriously vanished from all of Pixelia. But don’t worry! We’ve restocked every supermarket! Our sincerest apologies for the saucy inconvenience. 😅

**

NEW FEATURES & IMPROVEMENTS!

**

Thanks to your valuable feedback, we've added some new features and made updates to help improve your overall experience!

Intro Guides for Mini-Games

Now, whenever you try a mini-game for the first time, a helpful pop-up will appear to explain how it works.

💾 Better Auto-Saving System

Auto-Save is now enabled by default for all new games! If you’re playing with an existing save file, you can still enable Auto-Save manually from the Pause Menu.

We’ve also increased the save frequency. Your game will now auto-save every 1 minute and 30 seconds instead of every 5 minutes, offering better protection against progress loss!

New Optional Features to Make Your Pixelian Life Easier!



We’ve added four new settings to help tailor the experience to your playstyle, and it is completely optional!

🕹 Key Rebinding

This was one of the most requested features, especially by players who had difficulty with certain key layouts. For now, you can rebind a select set of keys, and we’ll be expanding this to include more, particularly mini-game controls. So you can fully customize your setup soon!

📈 Skill Progression Speed

Don’t feel like grinding? No problem. You can now choose how quickly your skills progress while practicing. Select from Normal, Fast, or Very Fast. Your pace, your rules. 👀

⚡ Needs Decay Rate

You now have control over how quickly your Needs; like Energy, Hygiene, Hunger, Toilet, and Mood drop over time.

🗺 Reveal the Full Map

Having trouble finding your way around Pixelia? You can now spend 250 Prestige Points from the Pause Menu to instantly uncover the entire map. Easy exploration, if that’s your thing!

A Final Note:

I’m incredibly grateful for all the feedback you’ve shared as it really helps shape the game. While a few bugs may have slipped by, don’t worry, we’re on top of them. Bugs can happen, but that doesn’t mean they’re here to stay. 🐞

I’ve also started working on optimization improvements to tackle the crashing issues some of you have encountered.

Lastly, if you’re enjoying To Pixelia and have a moment to leave a Steam review, it would mean a lot and help more people find the game.

Thanks again for all your support!

-Kaan