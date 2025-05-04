Fixed a ton of script bugs thanks to Salvos on the Steam bug report thread, and one thanks to dudithebudi. Also, box objects of "animal" material no longer pulsate because it looked terrible, like AARFY's floor, but other shapes still do.

Finally, updated troubleshooting info regarding black screen and cursor on start-up, thanks to techno_will. If you see a black screen on startup, try these steps:

Turn off system frame limits. Change video settings to "High performance Nvidia processor." Try non-Steam version if all else fails.

Thanks to everyone leaving Steam reviews. 58 more to go and I will shut up about it.

Complete list of changes:

SOURCE:

-Script boolean "if_rand" can now use "if_random" syntax, fixing about 9 script bugs.

-Box prefabs objects no longer pulsate if material is "animal" (such as AARFY floor).

SCRIPTS:

-Fixed bug with end-game Laughing Coyote dialogue variable (thanks to dudithebudi).

-Fixed heckler demon attack scripts being saved in RTF file format (thanks to Salvos).

-Fixed bug with Gaozhong's dialogue when asking him for advice (thanks to Salvos).

-Fixed bug where Running Feet in plantation jailbreak script (thanks to Salvos).

-Fixed bug with Ramirez reaction check for store discounts (thanks to Salvos).

-(PANAMA) Fixed bug with Yalo's dialogue in PANAMA after Ch.2 (thanks to Salvos).

-(PANAMA) Fixed bug with Dr. Lee's dialogue in PANAMA (thanks to Salvos).

-(PANAMA) Fixed Isla Darien attack AI script (thanks to Salvos).

RESOURCES:

-Updated black screen troubleshooting info in Brigand Updates.txt (thanks to techno_will).