4 May 2025 Build 18339476 Edited 4 May 2025 – 18:46:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

0.93.5 Patch Notes

  • More scaling and balancing tuning

  • Tooltips for acquired items

  • Changes in enemy behavior

  • Some new stuff (no spoilers)

