4 May 2025 Build 18339465 Edited 4 May 2025 – 19:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Version vA4 UNSTABLE: 4th May, 2025

  • Removed unused dependencies;
  • Some UI optimizations
  • Added a save warning when exiting the app
  • Reworked all the dynamic looping varnodes for better performance

