4 May 2025 Build 18339431 Edited 4 May 2025 – 18:39:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Updates:
Improved editing connection rules
Load screen hints now toggleable

Light Beam: Knockback added
Energy Impact: Knockback added
Survival Manual: Knockback added

