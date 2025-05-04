-
Volume Buttons Have Been Replaced With Volume Sliders.
-
Aim Sensitivity Button Has Been Replaced With an Aim Sensitivity Slider.
-
Added Settings Menu Button to In-Game Menu.
-
Text Size Has Been Adjusted at Some Locations to Support All Languages.
Patch 1.04 - GUI Improvements
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 1605031
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update