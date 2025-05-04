 Skip to content

4 May 2025 Build 18339381
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Volume Buttons Have Been Replaced With Volume Sliders.

  • Aim Sensitivity Button Has Been Replaced With an Aim Sensitivity Slider.

  • Added Settings Menu Button to In-Game Menu.

  • Text Size Has Been Adjusted at Some Locations to Support All Languages.

Windows Depot 1605031
