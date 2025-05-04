-
Added mist between the mountain ranges.
Dead Wood Guardians now sink into the ground instead of disappearing.
Added shading to all saucers.
Added animated tree between the mountain ranges.
An evil bloom has been added between the mountain ranges.
Crate and barrel pieces weight now show on scale.
Patch 2.1
Update notes via Steam Community
