4 May 2025 Build 18339376 Edited 4 May 2025 – 19:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Added mist between the mountain ranges.

  • Dead Wood Guardians now sink into the ground instead of disappearing.

  • Added shading to all saucers.

  • Added animated tree between the mountain ranges.

  • An evil bloom has been added between the mountain ranges.

  • Crate and barrel pieces weight now show on scale.

Changed files in this update

In My Defense Content Depot 1522691
  • Loading history…
In My Defense Depot First Depot 1522692
  • Loading history…
