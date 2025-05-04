 Skip to content

4 May 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Out of range resources (edible plants,trees,starfish, etc) are now hidden and once in range they will be shown.

  • Out of range food (carcasses, plant pieces, etc) are now hidden and once in range they will be shown.

  • Edible plants/trees/aquatic food show/hide distance now uses the same distance as the creature show/hide distance.

  • Creatures underwent a tuning pass for movement speed. Some of them remain the same and those that were extremely out of tune were adjusted.

  • Inostrencevia's movement speed has been reduced.

  • Human's movement speed has been reduced.

  • Diplocaulus' movement speed has been reduced.

  • Archelon is now much slower on land and is much faster in water.

  • Ichthyostega is now slower on land and in water. Its body no longer sticks out of the water as much.

  • Carnotaurus' movement speed has been reduced.

  • Albertosaurus' spine animator was fixed and should no longer stretch or duplicate his body.

