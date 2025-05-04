Out of range resources (edible plants,trees,starfish, etc) are now hidden and once in range they will be shown.

Out of range food (carcasses, plant pieces, etc) are now hidden and once in range they will be shown.

Edible plants/trees/aquatic food show/hide distance now uses the same distance as the creature show/hide distance.

Creatures underwent a tuning pass for movement speed. Some of them remain the same and those that were extremely out of tune were adjusted.

Inostrencevia's movement speed has been reduced.

Human's movement speed has been reduced.

Diplocaulus' movement speed has been reduced.

Archelon is now much slower on land and is much faster in water.

Ichthyostega is now slower on land and in water. Its body no longer sticks out of the water as much.

Carnotaurus' movement speed has been reduced.