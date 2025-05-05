We've put out a small update that almost no one should notice. Basically, one achievement (Unexpected Pairing - the commoner romance) was not syncing correctly between the steam account and the local copy, so if you'd unlocked it on Steam and then played the game on another computer, your in-game copy wouldn't show that achievement until you unlocked it on THAT machine.

This has now been corrected to work like the other achievements do.

Nothing else should be affected, but if you encounter any strange behavior please do let us know.

As for Galaxy Princess Zorana, the game development is actually VERY advanced at this point, what's holding us back from launching a KS and starting beta tests is trailer development rather than game development. We've had a few pipeline issues getting a cool trailer made and we don't want to launch that without one. Hang in there, I promise the game is still proceeding as planned!