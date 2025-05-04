 Skip to content

4 May 2025
Update notes via Steam Community


Hello, truckers! I hope life is treating you all well.

Just pushed a small update that fixes some minor issues the community has brought up (details below). Thank you to everyone who's reported bugs, and thank you to everyone who has bought Starstruck.

Version 20250503.1 of Starstruck: Hands of Time is now live on Steam.

Changes:

  • Made rank-based achievements unlock based on the combined ranks of all save files

  • Fixed a bug that prevented rank-based achievements from unlocking immediately after completing the last song in the story

  • Added sound effects when dodge prompts appear during Dawn's songs on the second night

  • Fixed various typos (thank you to Nyarlathotep for finding them)

  • Fixed various minor bugs

If you encounter any issues, please let me know either on the Steam community forum or on Discord.

