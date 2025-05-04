 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 4 May 2025 Build 18339306 Edited 4 May 2025 – 21:13:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Major update for the video game More than Words now available:

  • Gemma 3: Conversations are now more natural with this new language model.

  • Response Speed: The bot's response speed has been increased.

  • Unreal Engine 5: Lighting is now more realistic based on Lumen technology.

  • Graphics Options: Graphics options to configure resolution and render quality.

  • Environment: The environment has been completely redefined.

  • Character Model: The character has been re-modeled.

  • Animations: New idle and head movement animations.

  • AI Navigation System: An artificial intelligence system that allows the character to navigate the environment.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2285281
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link