Major update for the video game More than Words now available:
-
Gemma 3: Conversations are now more natural with this new language model.
-
Response Speed: The bot's response speed has been increased.
-
Unreal Engine 5: Lighting is now more realistic based on Lumen technology.
-
Graphics Options: Graphics options to configure resolution and render quality.
-
Environment: The environment has been completely redefined.
-
Character Model: The character has been re-modeled.
-
Animations: New idle and head movement animations.
-
AI Navigation System: An artificial intelligence system that allows the character to navigate the environment.
Changed files in this update