Major update for the video game More than Words now available:

Gemma 3: Conversations are now more natural with this new language model.

Response Speed: The bot's response speed has been increased.

Unreal Engine 5: Lighting is now more realistic based on Lumen technology.

Graphics Options: Graphics options to configure resolution and render quality.

Environment: The environment has been completely redefined.

Character Model: The character has been re-modeled.

Animations: New idle and head movement animations.