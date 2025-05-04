 Skip to content

4 May 2025 Build 18339249 Edited 4 May 2025 – 18:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

===========================

  • Update Game engine: Update to latest stable version

  • Add Game Action Controller Support

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3310671
