Additions
Dialogue boxes for builder mode
Builder now allows for object multi selection
Added Presence trigger to builder mode
Added a reset channel to the control point (sets its ownership to neutral)
Added capture channel to control point(will run a channel once it gets captured)
Added an option to preview materials for builder mode
Added an option to preview static meshes for builder mode
Added an option to preview skeletal meshes for builder mode
Added teleporter object for builder mode
Added jump pad object for builder mode
Added trigger repeater object for builder mode
Added trigger repeater dual object for builder mode
Added screen shake object for builder mode
Added AI wander object (Used on Arena maps to tell the AI where to go)
Added an input list for builder mode (Tells the user what the most common inputs and shortcuts do)
Added an event list button to builder mode (Tells the user what channels are reserved for the map)
Added a weather editor object (This object allows for weather transitions)
Added a dialogue system for builder mode (Players can now use this to create stories on their maps, dialogues can be made from preset characters or player created)
Added a loading bar for builder mode (Will show loading progress to the user)
Added Ragdoll object to builder mode (Players can now use this to create stories on their maps, dialogues can be made from preset characters or player created)
Added Arena TDM
Added piano music as a selectable music
Added a new fishing rod upgrade
Added civilian truck vehicle (WIP) (Driveable and decoration objects)
Changes
Builder mode object variable search results will now be alphabetically ordered
Performance optimizations to builder mode systems
Scripted audio player object has been overhauled
Player info object now allows the user to allow for respawnning on single player maps
Major upgrades to AI accuracy and behavior
Objective editor object has been overhauled
Added visual flair to object duplication for builder mode (This allows the user to verify if an object was duplicated)
AMP9 Weapon rebalance
Retirement Weapon rebalance
Havoc Weapon rebalance
Outlaw Weapon rebalance
UPF sentry weapon rebalance
Reduced volume of gore sounds
Destroying a barricade building will no longer grant score
Ava voice was renamed to zombie matriarch
Increased emote menu responsiveness
CPU optimization pass for AI characters
Tweaked some of the spectating logic to prevent players from instantly skipping their own ragdoll due to accidental clicks
Weapon balance pass to single player AI enemies
Disabling gore now also disables blood from rendering (Needs a map refresh for the setting to apply)
Numerous typo corrections
Bug fixes
Fixed bug with crystal extractor object not activating visual effects to clients
Fixed music selection menu not saving selected tracks
Fixed bug that allowed players to fly if using a toy while swimming
Fixed material bug that would change character color tint upon death
Fixed FPS loss when closing the loadout editor with the ESC key instead of the back button
Fixed builder mode bug that would soft lock the controls if an object was deleted on an invalid range while following the mouse
Fixed builder mode trigger button not working
Fixed UID hidder not disabling collisions for clients on hidden objects
Fixed bug that prevented player emotes from working
Fixed player character rotation getting out of sync
Fixed speed indicator showing on the menu
