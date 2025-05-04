Builder now allows for object multi selection

Added Presence trigger to builder mode

Added a reset channel to the control point (sets its ownership to neutral)

Added capture channel to control point(will run a channel once it gets captured)

Added an option to preview materials for builder mode

Added an option to preview static meshes for builder mode

Added an option to preview skeletal meshes for builder mode

Added teleporter object for builder mode

Added jump pad object for builder mode

Added trigger repeater object for builder mode

Added trigger repeater dual object for builder mode

Added screen shake object for builder mode

Added AI wander object (Used on Arena maps to tell the AI where to go)

Added an input list for builder mode (Tells the user what the most common inputs and shortcuts do)

Added an event list button to builder mode (Tells the user what channels are reserved for the map)

Added a weather editor object (This object allows for weather transitions)

Added a dialogue system for builder mode (Players can now use this to create stories on their maps, dialogues can be made from preset characters or player created)

Added a loading bar for builder mode (Will show loading progress to the user)

Added Ragdoll object to builder mode (Players can now use this to create stories on their maps, dialogues can be made from preset characters or player created)

Added Arena TDM

Added piano music as a selectable music

Added a new fishing rod upgrade