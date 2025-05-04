 Skip to content

4 May 2025 Build 18339202 Edited 4 May 2025 – 18:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Additions

Dialogue boxes for builder mode

  • Builder now allows for object multi selection

  • Added Presence trigger to builder mode

  • Added a reset channel to the control point (sets its ownership to neutral)

  • Added capture channel to control point(will run a channel once it gets captured)

  • Added an option to preview materials for builder mode

  • Added an option to preview static meshes for builder mode

  • Added an option to preview skeletal meshes for builder mode

  • Added teleporter object for builder mode

  • Added jump pad object for builder mode

  • Added trigger repeater object for builder mode

  • Added trigger repeater dual object for builder mode

  • Added screen shake object for builder mode

  • Added AI wander object (Used on Arena maps to tell the AI where to go)

  • Added an input list for builder mode (Tells the user what the most common inputs and shortcuts do)

  • Added an event list button to builder mode (Tells the user what channels are reserved for the map)

  • Added a weather editor object (This object allows for weather transitions)

  • Added a dialogue system for builder mode (Players can now use this to create stories on their maps, dialogues can be made from preset characters or player created)

  • Added a loading bar for builder mode (Will show loading progress to the user)

  • Added Ragdoll object to builder mode (Players can now use this to create stories on their maps, dialogues can be made from preset characters or player created)

  • Added Arena TDM

  • Added piano music as a selectable music

  • Added a new fishing rod upgrade

  • Added civilian truck vehicle (WIP) (Driveable and decoration objects)

Changes

  • Builder mode object variable search results will now be alphabetically ordered

  • Performance optimizations to builder mode systems

  • Scripted audio player object has been overhauled

  • Player info object now allows the user to allow for respawnning on single player maps

  • Major upgrades to AI accuracy and behavior

  • Objective editor object has been overhauled

  • Added visual flair to object duplication for builder mode (This allows the user to verify if an object was duplicated)

  • AMP9 Weapon rebalance

  • Retirement Weapon rebalance

  • Havoc Weapon rebalance

  • Outlaw Weapon rebalance

  • UPF sentry weapon rebalance

  • Reduced volume of gore sounds

  • Destroying a barricade building will no longer grant score

  • Ava voice was renamed to zombie matriarch

  • Increased emote menu responsiveness

  • CPU optimization pass for AI characters

  • Tweaked some of the spectating logic to prevent players from instantly skipping their own ragdoll due to accidental clicks

  • Weapon balance pass to single player AI enemies

  • Disabling gore now also disables blood from rendering (Needs a map refresh for the setting to apply)

  • Numerous typo corrections

Bug fixes

  • Fixed bug with crystal extractor object not activating visual effects to clients

  • Fixed music selection menu not saving selected tracks

  • Fixed bug that allowed players to fly if using a toy while swimming

  • Fixed material bug that would change character color tint upon death

  • Fixed FPS loss when closing the loadout editor with the ESC key instead of the back button

  • Fixed builder mode bug that would soft lock the controls if an object was deleted on an invalid range while following the mouse

  • Fixed builder mode trigger button not working

  • Fixed UID hidder not disabling collisions for clients on hidden objects

  • Fixed bug that prevented player emotes from working

  • Fixed player character rotation getting out of sync

  • Fixed speed indicator showing on the menu

