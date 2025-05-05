 Skip to content

5 May 2025 Build 18339192
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey everyone,

We’ve just pushed a new patch focused on improving multiplayer stability, fixing item spawns, and polishing overall gameplay.

  • 🎒 Pickable items now reactivate properly
    Items that sometimes became unpickupable for clients now behave correctly without needing manual intervention.

  • ⚙️ Original part counter updated
    The counter now count the full number of parts when restoring vehicles. It was modified depending on if wheel were intalled or nor for example.

  • 🛠️ Infinite food exploit removed
    You can no longer eat endlessly by putting an empty food can back into your inventory.

  • 🚗 Ejection visual bug corrected
    Passengers ejected from vehicles in third-person view no longer incorrectly see their head in first-person.

  • 🎮 FOV limits properly applied
    Field of view values are now clamped to avoid extreme and unrealistic settings.

  • 🚙 IFA dashboard mountable
    The IFA vehicle dashboard can now be properly installed.

  • 🛠️ Part spawn randomness improved
    Certain parts no longer spawn five times in a row.

  • 🚀 Teleport bug after inspecting ragdolled players resolved
    Inspecting a player who was ragdolled no longer sends you flying across the map.

  • 🖥️ Crash on startup resolved for affected users
    A crash that prevented some players from launching the game has been fixed.

  • 🛞 Prevented "M" flying glitch
    Rapidly pressing "M" after leaving a car no longer causes your character to fly away.

  • 🌍 Level spawning corrected for clients
    Level now properly spawn on the client side.

  • 🛣️ Road artifact bug fixed in multiplayer
    Roads no longer produce visual artifacts on the server side during multiplayer sessions.

Thanks again for your support and detailed reports — the game keeps getting better thanks to you!
More fixes, optimizations, and improvements are on the way 🚗💨

— The Drive Beyond Horizons Team

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2625421
