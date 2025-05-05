Hey everyone,

We’ve just pushed a new patch focused on improving multiplayer stability, fixing item spawns, and polishing overall gameplay.

🎒 Pickable items now reactivate properly

Items that sometimes became unpickupable for clients now behave correctly without needing manual intervention.

⚙️ Original part counter updated

The counter now count the full number of parts when restoring vehicles. It was modified depending on if wheel were intalled or nor for example.

🛠️ Infinite food exploit removed

You can no longer eat endlessly by putting an empty food can back into your inventory.

🚗 Ejection visual bug corrected

Passengers ejected from vehicles in third-person view no longer incorrectly see their head in first-person.

🎮 FOV limits properly applied

Field of view values are now clamped to avoid extreme and unrealistic settings.

🚙 IFA dashboard mountable

The IFA vehicle dashboard can now be properly installed.

🛠️ Part spawn randomness improved

Certain parts no longer spawn five times in a row.

🚀 Teleport bug after inspecting ragdolled players resolved

Inspecting a player who was ragdolled no longer sends you flying across the map.

🖥️ Crash on startup resolved for affected users

A crash that prevented some players from launching the game has been fixed.

🛞 Prevented "M" flying glitch

Rapidly pressing "M" after leaving a car no longer causes your character to fly away.

🌍 Level spawning corrected for clients

Level now properly spawn on the client side.