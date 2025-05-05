Hey everyone,
We’ve just pushed a new patch focused on improving multiplayer stability, fixing item spawns, and polishing overall gameplay.
-
🎒 Pickable items now reactivate properly
Items that sometimes became unpickupable for clients now behave correctly without needing manual intervention.
-
⚙️ Original part counter updated
The counter now count the full number of parts when restoring vehicles. It was modified depending on if wheel were intalled or nor for example.
-
🛠️ Infinite food exploit removed
You can no longer eat endlessly by putting an empty food can back into your inventory.
-
🚗 Ejection visual bug corrected
Passengers ejected from vehicles in third-person view no longer incorrectly see their head in first-person.
-
🎮 FOV limits properly applied
Field of view values are now clamped to avoid extreme and unrealistic settings.
-
🚙 IFA dashboard mountable
The IFA vehicle dashboard can now be properly installed.
-
🛠️ Part spawn randomness improved
Certain parts no longer spawn five times in a row.
-
🚀 Teleport bug after inspecting ragdolled players resolved
Inspecting a player who was ragdolled no longer sends you flying across the map.
-
🖥️ Crash on startup resolved for affected users
A crash that prevented some players from launching the game has been fixed.
-
🛞 Prevented "M" flying glitch
Rapidly pressing "M" after leaving a car no longer causes your character to fly away.
-
🌍 Level spawning corrected for clients
Level now properly spawn on the client side.
-
🛣️ Road artifact bug fixed in multiplayer
Roads no longer produce visual artifacts on the server side during multiplayer sessions.
Thanks again for your support and detailed reports — the game keeps getting better thanks to you!
More fixes, optimizations, and improvements are on the way 🚗💨
— The Drive Beyond Horizons Team
