5 May 2025 Build 18339169 Edited 5 May 2025 – 22:52:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Defense Mode Fixes

Fixed bug that caused critical bonuses not to be passed on to tower upgrades

Fixed instant reward synchronization bug in Co-op

Invader hats now appear correctly for both players in Co-op

