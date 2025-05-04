Hey guys! I have a small update for you all, two things have been fixed:

-Walls still having collision when broken

-Newspaper crashing the game upon exiting

Next up we have some news and some fun things!

First up, the cone flyers mercenaries game has been finished a while ago, and i got some good sales! If yall wanna check it out here's the link, i think you guys will like it because it's a prequel to this game!

Cone Flyers Mercenaries

Secondly, I am probably going to add a DLC to cones in space! This game! Wahoo! The DLC will probably be like 3 dollars or something, and I'm hoping for it to add cool ghost hunting and dimension hopping mechanics!

Nextly of all, I started working on a new game: CONE X2 This is a sort of sequel to my other game the forest of conx, here's some gameplay footage:

Thanks for reading, bye bye!

Cone awaaaaay!!!