Hey guys! I have a small update for you all, two things have been fixed:
-Walls still having collision when broken
-Newspaper crashing the game upon exiting
Next up we have some news and some fun things!
First up, the cone flyers mercenaries game has been finished a while ago, and i got some good sales! If yall wanna check it out here's the link, i think you guys will like it because it's a prequel to this game!
Secondly, I am probably going to add a DLC to cones in space! This game! Wahoo! The DLC will probably be like 3 dollars or something, and I'm hoping for it to add cool ghost hunting and dimension hopping mechanics!
Nextly of all, I started working on a new game: CONE X2 This is a sort of sequel to my other game the forest of conx, here's some gameplay footage:
Thanks for reading, bye bye!
Cone awaaaaay!!!
Changed files in this update