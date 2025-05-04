 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
4 May 2025 Build 18338967 Edited 4 May 2025 – 17:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Fixed an issue where wrong 1.5.5 build was uploaded!

We're sorry for any trouble this caused. We've created a "stable" branch for situations such as this, to ensure content is always accessible even when there's errors in new releases.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3233431
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link