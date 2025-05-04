- Better stat bars on cells (now displaying cell age, hp, E, def)
- Siphon organelles now visualized
- Slightly reworked atk-def-siphon system
- Steam Workshop upload now checks if the selected folder contains valid save files
- Option to do not draw smells
- Fixed bug of some settings sometimes not loading properly
EvoLife v0.8.7
