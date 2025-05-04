 Skip to content

4 May 2025 Build 18338897
Update notes
  • Better stat bars on cells (now displaying cell age, hp, E, def)
  • Siphon organelles now visualized
  • Slightly reworked atk-def-siphon system
  • Steam Workshop upload now checks if the selected folder contains valid save files
  • Option to do not draw smells
  • Fixed bug of some settings sometimes not loading properly

Changed files in this update

