4 May 2025 Build 18338882
Update 100 :

What's new :

  • New tutorial quests: Free tractor, more quests and 3 free animals to liven up the start of the game.

  • New gift code available in the discord to celebrate Farmer Toon's 3rd birthday

Improvements :

  • Information is now available in combat to summarise the different stats boosts for animals linked to the weather or seasons.

  • Graphic redesign of the animal family tree for greater clarity

  • Colour saturation and value reset to default for players (some players who had not changed their value were displayed strangely)

  • Fighting is now possible in town

  • Success points are no longer required to access the town

Fixes :

  • The display of combat statistics now takes bonuses into account

  • French text correction

  • There is no longer a level limit for buying animals

  • Bonuses and malus are now erased between PvP battles

  • Font reduction for the building seller.

