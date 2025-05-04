New gift code available in the discord to celebrate Farmer Toon's 3rd birthday

New tutorial quests: Free tractor, more quests and 3 free animals to liven up the start of the game.

Information is now available in combat to summarise the different stats boosts for animals linked to the weather or seasons.

Graphic redesign of the animal family tree for greater clarity

Colour saturation and value reset to default for players (some players who had not changed their value were displayed strangely)

Fighting is now possible in town