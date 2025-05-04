Update 100 :
What's new :
-
New tutorial quests: Free tractor, more quests and 3 free animals to liven up the start of the game.
-
New gift code available in the discord to celebrate Farmer Toon's 3rd birthday
Improvements :
-
Information is now available in combat to summarise the different stats boosts for animals linked to the weather or seasons.
-
Graphic redesign of the animal family tree for greater clarity
-
Colour saturation and value reset to default for players (some players who had not changed their value were displayed strangely)
-
Fighting is now possible in town
-
Success points are no longer required to access the town
Fixes :
-
The display of combat statistics now takes bonuses into account
-
French text correction
-
There is no longer a level limit for buying animals
-
Bonuses and malus are now erased between PvP battles
-
Font reduction for the building seller.
