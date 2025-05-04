Today, Stella Ingram will be added to the hard pool of Silent Forest, completing the enemy pool for that area. Her signature card is Break of Dawn, which causes the first card played each turn to cost 0 for both sides.

Last time, we added Lilith, with the goal of discouraging the high cost cards that you often default to in the late game. Stella is the opposite. She appears in the early to mid game, when your deck is likely to have cheap, low rarity cards. By adding her to Silent Forest, and giving her fight a strong incentive to run high cost cards, the player is encouraged to pick up equipment that they might otherwise ignore.

We like the incentives that Stella creates for deckbuilding, though we are aware that the heavy cost reduction from Break of Dawn can create large amounts of burst damage that lead to very swingy gameplay. We're keeping an eye on her for now, though there are no changes to her decklist at this time. Let us know what you think of the new encounter.

Version v0.66a, the last stable version, is now live on the main branch.

Version v0.66.1 [Beta]

-You can now enable borderless fullscreen mode in the settings.

-Run history now tracks the starting health for each battle. (This is not retroactive.)

-Updated the appearance of the artifact buttons on the character select screen.

-Updated the wording of Torrent and Ceaseless Flow to be consistent with other Flow cards.

-Cards in hand now rearrange much faster. (This mainly affects cards with Focus.)

-Fixed a crash caused by closing the game while the settings menu is open from the pause menu.