4 May 2025 Build 18338847
Update notes via Steam Community

PBAE and AE changes, and also: Hey Druids! I have something for you.

Here's what's going live:

  • Druid Regrowth Line is now working as intended. It will land with a small heal, and continue to tick heals using wisdom scaling. It is not affected by ascensions at this time.

  • Druid now has a Damaging spell line (poison based)
    -Blast of Thorns (8)
    -The Wild's Grasp (16)
    -Forest's Reckoning (20)
    -Cull the Unfit (28)
    -Extinction Bloom (34)

  • Changed some druid Icons for consistency through spell lines

  • Fixed PBAE and AE spells to not hit targets through floors and walls

-Brian

