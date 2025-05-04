PBAE and AE changes, and also: Hey Druids! I have something for you.
Here's what's going live:
-
Druid Regrowth Line is now working as intended. It will land with a small heal, and continue to tick heals using wisdom scaling. It is not affected by ascensions at this time.
-
Druid now has a Damaging spell line (poison based)
-Blast of Thorns (8)
-The Wild's Grasp (16)
-Forest's Reckoning (20)
-Cull the Unfit (28)
-Extinction Bloom (34)
-
Changed some druid Icons for consistency through spell lines
-
Fixed PBAE and AE spells to not hit targets through floors and walls
-Brian
