This is the biggest patch since the release, I worked on many details that will improve everyone's experience while playing. Without forgetting to add even more content!

Not one, not two but THREE new cats



I won't spoil everything on them, but I can't resist showing you the starting weapon of one of them.



Yes, it's a weapon, and as you would imagine, it's in the damn cute family.

Cats can now break cups

...as they do in real life.



Instead of the magnet lying around, they are now in cups that spawn at the start of each wave.

They are easy to break and contain items you can already pick up in-game.

For those used to chasing the permanent magnets it used to have around the start, they are still there, just in cups now.

Catcoins that used to spawn on the ground are now in the cups

Most hearts are still spawning outside of a cup, because, well, if you need hearts, I'm not sure you want to take the time to break the cup first!

Controller shortcuts

Moving in a menu with a controller is always a bit messy without shortcuts. Now it should make things smoother! You can now with a shortcut =>



Close popup

Choose your upgrade

Reroll

show the codex

Navigate between the different tabs in the main menu

Access some elements in the different tabs with just a button

Finally, Codex in-game!

The Codex was added to help people understand the weapon's paths. After implementing, you legitimately asked for it to be available in-game. You can now access it when you level up!



I also improved how the codex generally works:

Codex shows the family

Codex shows differently the items you finished or not (light yellow or full yellow)

Items in the Codex are now grouped by families

Automatically show the item you have selected

Highlight (with blue selector) the choices you have in the current level up

Achievements

I had to rework the whole achievement system on Steam.

So don't be surprised when you'll launch the game that a lot of new achievements will trigger, it's mostly just changes on how I track achievements on Steam. Your progress in the game didn't change at all.

I sadly couldn't have more than 100 achievements on Steam. It's a limitation most games have; you have to have it unlocked by Steam, and there's nothing I can do to force it.

I didn't know the existence of this limit, and my game has ALREADY more than 100 achievements in-game. Why that much, for example, every cat has 5 achievements: unlocking, killing 3 bosses, finishing a normal game, finishing hard mode, and finishing bargaining.

I packed most achievements in one for Steam, for example, instead of having 1 achievement per cat for finishing a mode, I now have only one for every 5 cats finishing a mode.

I planned everything, and I should not remove any more achievements on Steam after this patch. But adding, for sure! More cats and weapons are still coming!

I also improved the achievements tabs, it now shows more information about numeric achievements



Change

New family, Felin, (paw and hair are now Felin's family)

General improve

Added a boss animation (every boss is now announced)



The sparks around pick-up items are now all different to help identify which one it is.

Catcoins now move like the other items

Added some tips on the ground instead of the same message every game (only 6 for now, but more are coming!)



Added image to better show what the bars are about (like a little cardbox for the cardbox bar)

Reroll now removes the previous choices from the new selection. It's always annoying to use a reroll and have everything back. Only works if you have more items available in the pool.

Now, when killing a crab, you have a small explanation of what the bonus is about



Onomatopoeias have been added (can be turned off), like the "crack" + some actions now leave a mark on the world (like breaking a mug). You can see an example of both on the above GIF when the cat breaks the mug.

Bugs elimination

When using the controller, the wrong family could have the +1 in a rare case

Bigger Hearts achievement's image was not correctly affiché (it had a typo since day one, I think haha)

The bigger heart achievement was given too early

The big laser now targets where the cat is aiming

Fixed some achievements typo

[UI] Added some padding in the cat descriptions so they don’t stick to the edge.

One of the last evolutions of elastic was spawning the wrong color of elastic (one was blue instead of red)

The big crab wasn't affected by the damage reduction

Once again, thanks to everyone for playing Kitty's Last Adventure, commenting, and taking the time to give me feedback.