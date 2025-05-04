Wear red shoes and run till the end of earth!

Hello, I'm Koil from Madmud Studio.

The game has been updated mid-sized, and the changes are as follows.

Bug Fixed

Now, even if you keep running towards the wall, the speed doesn't increase.

Now, if you are in contact with the wall for a certain period of time, you will go to the start point of the stage.

Fixed a bug in Story Mode where you can't see any totems to destroy on the mini-map.

Now, not only the ending credits, but also the game intro screen will examine whether the story completion challenge has been achieved.

Added