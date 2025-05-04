Wear red shoes and run till the end of earth!
Hello, I'm Koil from Madmud Studio.
The game has been updated mid-sized, and the changes are as follows.
Bug Fixed
- Now, even if you keep running towards the wall, the speed doesn't increase.
- Now, if you are in contact with the wall for a certain period of time, you will go to the start point of the stage.
- Fixed a bug in Story Mode where you can't see any totems to destroy on the mini-map.
- Now, not only the ending credits, but also the game intro screen will examine whether the story completion challenge has been achieved.
Added
- Three new abilities have been added!
==> If you don't change the direction for a certain period of time, the speed increases instantaneously. Reduce time conditions when level-up.
==> Launch a fireball in proportion to the previous speed whenever you change direction. Increase the number of fireball when level-up.
==> Explosion occurs every time MAXSPEED is terminated. Increasing the number of explosions when level-up.
Changed files in this update