 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
4 May 2025 Build 18338759 Edited 4 May 2025 – 16:19:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

New interior scenes of the villa have been added. (Players can obtain the villa key through the plot mission in the level - 7 town.)

Players who have never entered the villa scene will automatically receive the new villa scene kit.

Players with old save files can choose whether to switch to the new villa scene through a pop - up window. (Each save file will be reminded once every time the game is opened.)

The problem of incorrect display of some walls has been fixed.

The bug that some wallpapers could not be saved correctly has been fixed.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3085891
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link