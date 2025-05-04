New interior scenes of the villa have been added. (Players can obtain the villa key through the plot mission in the level - 7 town.)

Players who have never entered the villa scene will automatically receive the new villa scene kit.

Players with old save files can choose whether to switch to the new villa scene through a pop - up window. (Each save file will be reminded once every time the game is opened.)

The problem of incorrect display of some walls has been fixed.

The bug that some wallpapers could not be saved correctly has been fixed.