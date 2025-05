Minor changes:

Melee AIs can now make multiple attacks in a row!

Added “Discord” and “News” buttons to the main menu!

Optimized the effect of sparks on the deactivated terminal in the “Bunker” location!

AIs will run to the source of damage - if it is out of sight!

Added sound during equipment installation!

Added flight animation for AIs (when they fall)!

Added boot screen with logos!