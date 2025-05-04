Dear community,

We’re thrilled to finally unveil our brand-new Multiplayer Mode, featuring two completely different gameplay scenarios that throw you into the heart of dark and thrilling action!

We also want to sincerely apologize for the slight delay. As a thank-you, we’ve included a few small surprises in this update—keep your eyes open! 👀

💡 Important Note: Both multiplayer modes can also be fully enjoyed solo—everything is playable in singleplayer as well!

🕯 Shadow Hunt – Curse of the Chalice

Enter a chilling co-op horror adventure for 1–4 players.

Search for keys to unlock the cursed chalice while surviving a new demon with unique, deadly abilities each round. Use your flashlight to pierce the darkness—but beware, light attracts certain creatures.

Hide, stay quiet, and work together to escape. Will you lift the curse or join the victims?

Features:

Unique demons with evolving abilities

Playable solo or with up to 4 players

Dark, immersive environments

Stealth mechanics and smart resource management

🔥 Demon Flood – Aksa's Last Stand

Fight through endless demon waves in this fast-paced co-op shooter for 1–4 players.

Defend the city of Aksa using a powerful arsenal—from pistols to shotguns—and survive increasingly brutal hordes. Brace yourself for the final showdown with the Hell Lord. Coordination is key. Will Aksa stand—or fall?

Features:

Solo or co-op gameplay (1–4 players)

Wide range of weapons

Intensifying demon waves + epic boss battle

Tactical team-based mechanics—even when solo

⚙ Performance Improvements & Bug Fixes

We’ve made big under-the-hood improvements:

Major performance optimizations

Countless small (and invisible) bugs fixed

A smoother and more stable experience across the board

🐞 Your Feedback Matters!

As the new multiplayer mode is fresh out of development, we’d love your help!

Please report bugs and share your ideas with us—on Steam or our Website. Your feedback helps us improve the game even more.

Thanks for your continued support—see you in the darkness!

– Your Demon Alive Team