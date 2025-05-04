The following improvements and fixes were implemented:
- Fixed low power bug in circulation pumps.
- Fixed a bug in the maintenance report where the fuel reserve tank status was not displayed correctly.
- Fixed the purchase limit for control rods and fuel blocks so that it is not possible to purchase more than the available storage slots [2].
- Fixed the sound offset when closing lever-type valves.
- Fixed a bug in the fuse box where flipping the switch would cause the player to receive an electric shock if the fuse was blown.
- Fixed the translation for the service area.
- Fixed an internal error when executing hold on the control rods.
- Fixed an internal error when trying to load saved progress with an invalid Geiger counter.
- Fixed an internal error when trying to interact with an invalid control.
- Fixed an internal error in the minimum service requirement event that occurs when the city cuts off the power requirement.
- Fixed an internal error when disassociating a fuse from a fuse box.
- Fixed an internal error when processing Boron and Xenon statistics at the time of fission.
- Fixed an internal error when synchronizing generator sets.
- Fixed an internal error when loading saved progress with a fuse in the backpack.
- Fixed an internal error when attempting to repair a deleted, sold, or destroyed electrical transformer.
- Fixed an internal error when processing queued messages.
- Fixed an internal bug when restoring light colors when loading saved progress.
- Fixed an internal bug where the AO position wasn't being restored correctly.
- Fixed an internal error that occurred when attempting to repair a genset.
- Added doors to the external structures of the freight pumps.
- Added a warning message explaining the limits and conditions for purchasing fuel blocks and control rods.
- Added a purge valve to the fuel reserve tank.
- Added a tank for disposing of contaminated fuel.
- Added the decontamination task in AO so it can clean contaminated tanks.
- Added the new genset room area to the list of areas AO can analyze.
- Modified Fuel canister storage so that they are stored by default in the new genset room.
- Reduced the intensity of the dirt on the control room window.
WEBSERVER
- Added the function CalculateThermalEnergyFactorChange().
- Added webserver variable for triggering a SCRAM button press. (Ker Ball One)
- Added the webserver variables CORE_POOL_COOLANT_TANK_VOLUME, CORE_PRIMARY_CIRCUIT_COOLING_TANK_VOLUME and CORE_EXTERNAL_COOLANT_RESERVOIR_VOLUME.
- Added the webserver variable CORE_FACTOR_CHANGE, representing by how much the thermal output has changed since the previous simulation cycle (This is similar to the reactivity gauge of the single fuel rod reactor).
