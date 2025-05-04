 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
4 May 2025 Build 18338673 Edited 4 May 2025 – 15:59:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Saving the game

  • The game can now also be saved in bed at any time without ending the day.

Health Bars

  • Health bars are now displayed above creatures and animals on damage.
    Health bars are disabled in the Hard and Hardcore game modes.

Map Markers

  • Several locations are now marked on the map.
    Markers can be switched on and off.

Improvements

  • The general store now opens earlier at 6 a.m.

  • The evening now starts at 7 pm instead of 6 pm.

  • Everything that has a retail value can now be sold via the Sellbox until further notice.

  • An error message is now displayed in the main menu if the name of the character or the game does not correspond to the specifications.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2774941
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link