Saving the game
- The game can now also be saved in bed at any time without ending the day.
Health Bars
- Health bars are now displayed above creatures and animals on damage.
Health bars are disabled in the Hard and Hardcore game modes.
Map Markers
- Several locations are now marked on the map.
Markers can be switched on and off.
Improvements
-
The general store now opens earlier at 6 a.m.
-
The evening now starts at 7 pm instead of 6 pm.
-
Everything that has a retail value can now be sold via the Sellbox until further notice.
-
An error message is now displayed in the main menu if the name of the character or the game does not correspond to the specifications.
