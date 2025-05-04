We've been listening to your feedback and working hard to improve the game.

Here’s what’s included in this update:

💼 Economy & Balancing

💰 Adjusted license prices and unlock levels

🏪 Rebalanced store expansion stages and their costs

👷 Updated employee hiring costs and wages

🧍 Customer & AI Improvements

🧍‍♂️ Increased customer spawn rate

🚪 Fixed an issue where customers would stop spawning under certain conditions

🧠 Improved customer queue and checkout line behavior

💳 Payment System Enhancements

🔢 Added numpad and keyboard input support to the card payment terminal

🖱️ Improved payment input responsiveness

🎨 Store Customization & Visuals

🖼️ Adjusted prices for store decorations and customization items

🪞 Fixed visual bugs related to shelf interactions and product placement

🔊 Audio & Bug Fixes

🔇 Fixed various sound issues in the store scene

📦 Resolved bugs during furniture and item movement

⚙️ General stability and performance improvements

❤️ Thanks again for your support!

If you’re enjoying the game, feel free to leave a review and share your feedback with the community.