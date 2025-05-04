 Skip to content

4 May 2025 Build 18338660
We've been listening to your feedback and working hard to improve the game.
Here’s what’s included in this update:

💼 Economy & Balancing

  • 💰 Adjusted license prices and unlock levels
  • 🏪 Rebalanced store expansion stages and their costs
  • 👷 Updated employee hiring costs and wages

🧍 Customer & AI Improvements

  • 🧍‍♂️ Increased customer spawn rate
  • 🚪 Fixed an issue where customers would stop spawning under certain conditions
  • 🧠 Improved customer queue and checkout line behavior

💳 Payment System Enhancements

  • 🔢 Added numpad and keyboard input support to the card payment terminal
  • 🖱️ Improved payment input responsiveness

🎨 Store Customization & Visuals

  • 🖼️ Adjusted prices for store decorations and customization items
  • 🪞 Fixed visual bugs related to shelf interactions and product placement

🔊 Audio & Bug Fixes

  • 🔇 Fixed various sound issues in the store scene
  • 📦 Resolved bugs during furniture and item movement
  • ⚙️ General stability and performance improvements

❤️ Thanks again for your support!
If you’re enjoying the game, feel free to leave a review and share your feedback with the community.

