We've been listening to your feedback and working hard to improve the game.
Here’s what’s included in this update:
💼 Economy & Balancing
- 💰 Adjusted license prices and unlock levels
- 🏪 Rebalanced store expansion stages and their costs
- 👷 Updated employee hiring costs and wages
🧍 Customer & AI Improvements
- 🧍♂️ Increased customer spawn rate
- 🚪 Fixed an issue where customers would stop spawning under certain conditions
- 🧠 Improved customer queue and checkout line behavior
💳 Payment System Enhancements
- 🔢 Added numpad and keyboard input support to the card payment terminal
- 🖱️ Improved payment input responsiveness
🎨 Store Customization & Visuals
- 🖼️ Adjusted prices for store decorations and customization items
- 🪞 Fixed visual bugs related to shelf interactions and product placement
🔊 Audio & Bug Fixes
- 🔇 Fixed various sound issues in the store scene
- 📦 Resolved bugs during furniture and item movement
- ⚙️ General stability and performance improvements
❤️ Thanks again for your support!
If you’re enjoying the game, feel free to leave a review and share your feedback with the community.
