4 May 2025 Build 18338658 Edited 4 May 2025 – 15:59:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

I owe you an apology for the game situation that persisted throughout the weekend. I made a big blunder before heading out—while trying to fix some bugs, I accidentally introduced new ones, which I’ve just resolved with this patch. Here’s a recap:

  • The day/night cycle no longer lasts 10 seconds (I forgot to remove my cycle tester)

  • The timer showed 0 seconds upon reaching level 100 — now fixed

  • It was possible to exploit the last magic constellation by stacking all resources in the same spot to multiply click rewards. Now, when a resource is released, it shifts slightly to prevent overlapping.

Thanks to the players on the Discord server who — even though they gave me a bit of a scare — helped me fix the bug very quickly upon my return.

