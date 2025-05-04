Liches were spawning 99 percent of the time -Reported by REDGENERALANT on Steam

Just a small update to get that fix out. Sometimes when I'm working on the next version for enough time I'll end up making a small fix but I can't remember if I'm fixing something I broke while working on the new version or if I'm fixing something that was broken before. In this case I was testing liches when the last update released and forgot to turn the percent chance back down.

But enough about that. I've been working on version 3.5 for a while and so I'll use this as an opportunity to show off what I've been working on. Here's a small video showing some of it in action.



The priority log meant to remedy the problem of the log scrolling too fast when there's too much going on, usually during combat. How it works is if a line is set to have a higher priority in the games code and it scrolls out of the visible area too fast, it will show up below the log and stay there for a few seconds. Now no one should be realizing all of a sudden that their armor has rusted down to nothing or that their strength is down to 3.

The auto-namer I think will be a nice QoL feature for controller players playing on the ROGUE difficulty. It will be on by default in 3.5 so no need to look for it in the settings when it's out.

The room setups I think will add some nice flavor to exploring the dungeons. Some of them simply make the terrain a bit more treacherous but many have a good weapon or item as a reward for surviving some type of large trap: cave ins, or a monster ambush, or explosions/fire, and so on. I have about 12 coded in right now but I'd like to have at least 20 ready to go for the update.

If everything goes well, version 3.5 should be out in about 2 weeks.

If you come across any bugs or crashes please let me know in the bug report thread. Thanks!