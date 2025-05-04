 Skip to content

4 May 2025 Build 18338594
Update notes via Steam Community

Pretty much as titled, the main quest is meant to be like a guideline for folks who want something super linear and straight forward. This will get intertwined with side quests which will reward those who want a more guided exploration, and then loads of secrets to really reward those who go off the beaten path...

so that covers most of the feedback, everything else was either too hard or would be better added at another time. there is still a long backlog of things to do....

#1 will now be getting WWISE integrated and ported over there so we can get a true sound system upgrade.... i think its something you notice but cant point at qualitatively, so even though people dont say explicitly the sound needs upgrading... the sound needs upgrading. we gotta schedule it in.

thanks, have a nice star wars day.

